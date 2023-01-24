ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A code blue alert has been issued in Albany County by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) for Tuesday through Friday, January 27, for temperatures into the mid and upper 20s. Code blue alerts, according to HATAS, are designed to make it easier for homeless people seeking shelter in the cold weather.

Code blue alerts are declared when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including windchill. Homeless residents in Albany County who need shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission, which is located at 359 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter, located at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven, which is located at 36 South Swan Street 12210.

Those in need can contact the HATAS homeless hotline at (518) 463-2124.