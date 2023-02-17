ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has announced a code blue alert from Friday, February 17, through Monday, February 20. Despite warmer temperatures during the daytime, nighttime temperatures will drop below 32 degrees and into the twenties.

Homeless residents of Albany who need shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210. People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at 518.463.2124.