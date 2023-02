ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is declaring a code blue alert for Friday, February 10, through Tuesday, February 14. Warmer temperatures are expected during the daytime but temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.

People in need can call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to one of the following locations: