ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Tuesday, February 7, through Wednesday, February 8. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s during this time.

Homeless residents in Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Captial City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 122010. Those in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.

According to HATAS, Code Blue is a low-demand, humanitarian cold weather program designed to make it easier for homeless residents to find shelter. They’re declared when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including windchill.