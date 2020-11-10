Cloud Food Hall brings mobile app dining concept to the table

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Waiting around for food has become a thing of the past at the Cloud Food Hall in Albany. They’re taking what we use every day—our phones—and saying goodbye to the middleman.

“You order off the app. You can choose your time. Pick up or delivery. We deliver our food with our own drivers. We’re going to start delivery week two,” Cloud Food Hall owner, Cory Nelson said. “You get a text confirmation when your food is ready, and you show it at the pick-up window, and you can either take it to stay, take it to go, or you can choose delivery and we’ll bring it to you.”

As owner of the Troy Kitchen, Nelson wanted to migrate everything about its style to your phone.

“The same community that helps me with the Troy Kitchen and help me get that place going—it was like, ‘What can I do to give back to the same people that helped build the business up to this point?'” Nelson said.

With all meals going for $4.99, Cloud Food Hall aims to make food accessible to everyone while putting six restaurant vendors inside the cloud.

“Halal, some Korean barbecue, some pasta, some healthy options, some chicken sandwich options, soul food,” Nelson said. “It’s going to be a wide variety where everybody’s happy.”

The pandemic spun a total 180 on the business model, but Nelson had to come up with something to stay afloat.

“It was more so a lightbulb and desperation, because when it’s down to the last second and you feel like you’re about to go out of business, you’re going to come up with your best ideas,” Nelson said. “This has never been deployed before, so there’s no guarantee that it’s going to work. But, you got to try something.”

Looking to be more innovative than ever, he says the use of a mobile app food hall will help fill a need within the community.

“It’s never been a better time, because people are still out here. People still want a sense of community. People still want access to good food. People still want access to affordable options as well,” Nelson said. “So, I think it’s never been a better time to open up than right now.”

LATEST STORIES