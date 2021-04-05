Clinton Avenue Ramp closing to begin work on Albany Skyway

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers that the Clinton Avenue ramp between Quay Street and Broadway will be permanently closed beginning Monday, April 5, at 8 a.m. This closure is due to ongoing work to convert the ramp into the Albany Skyway – an elevated, linear park that is scheduled to open by the end of 2021. 

Drivers from Quay Street should follow the posted detour to Water Street after passing underneath Interstate 787, where they will turn left. After traveling 0.3 miles on Water Street, drivers can then turn right onto Orange Street to reach Broadway.

Map of detour caused by Clinton Avenue ramp closure. (Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan/Facebook)

Drivers are reminded to watch for pedestrians on Quay, Water and Orange Streets. 

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. 

