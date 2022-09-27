ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State’s Climate Action Council will hold a meeting, looking to progress its work on a statewide Scoping Plan to guide New York State toward its nation-leading climate goals. The council consists of 22 members and will hold the meeting on Thursday, September 29 at 1 p.m. in two locations. One at New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in Albany and one at N.Y. Green Bank in New York City.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting in person at either location, although pre-registration is required for the New York City location, due to building security. Pre-registration isn’t required at the NYSERDA location, however, it is encouraged. Those interested can pre-register to either location online, or attend virtually.

To help reach a broader audience, the meeting will also feature live captioning in multiple languages. All in-person attendees will be asked to show identification to enter the building at either location.