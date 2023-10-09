ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Come one, come all to the new classic Halloween movie series taking place at the Empire State Plaza. Bring the whole family as the series kicks off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a showing of the classic “Hocus Pocus” at the Cornerstone Event Space between The Egg and Corning Tower. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite “Hocus Pocus” character for the screening.

The following Wednesday, October 18, a double feature of “Frankenstein” and “The Bride of Frankenstein” will take place with an intermission between the movies. The Wednesday following, October 25, with be a double feature of “Dracula” and “The Invisible Man,” again with an intermission between showings.

All screenings will start at 7 p.m. and free popcorn will be provided by Mazzone Hospitality while supplies last. Screenings will take place inside the Cornerstone event space, and chairs will be provided, but those who want to bring their own may do so.

“If spending time with family, friends, and neighbors watching classic scary movies is how you like celebrating the Halloween season, then the NYS Office of General Services has you covered,” New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “All are invited to take time between carving pumpkins and trying on costumes to gather at the Empire State Plaza this month for some spooktacular fun at our new fall movie series.”