LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 1,000 freshman students moved in to Siena College ahead of the upcoming academic year.

“It’s the best day of the year at Siena,” John Bond, Associate Director of Admissions, said. “There’s a lot of nerves but also a lot of anxious energy too, so it’s an exciting time to welcome our newest members of the Saint family.”

Bond said enrollment at the school is on the rise and, with the upcoming inauguration of their new President, Dr. Charles Seifert, its a big year for the school. Parents and students echoed that excitement as they enter this new chapter.

“I’m familiar with the campus because I did Saints camp so I wasn’t super nervous,” Donavan Dubois, from Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “Honestly, now that I’m here it’s hitting me all at once, but other than that I feel very welcome.”

“I’m sure tonight I’ll really be missing him but I’m so excited,” Pat Winkle said.

It’s not just freshman getting a first taste of Siena, transfer students also arrived looking to make the most of the new school year.

“It’s a small school,” Devon Bieg said. “Everyone knows each other, you can make friends, and I wanted to live on campus for that sense of community.”