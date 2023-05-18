ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joseph Hochreiter has been selected as the City School District of Albany’s new superintendent of schools, according to a release from the school district. The school district’s board of education selected Hochreiter and praised his years of experience.

Hochreiter has 14 years of experience as a superintendent in two New York districts, leading the Elmira City School District from 2009-2013 and the Hendrick Hudson Central School District from 2013-2023. The board conducted a national search led by the Capital Region BOCES.

He will replace Kaweeda Adams, pending board approval of a three-year contract at Thursday night’s board meeting. If approved, he will begin on June 1.