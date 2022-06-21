WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City of Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli announced the city kicked off its Summer Paving Program with the repaving of Andrewsville Court. The streets were selected for the program based on the recommendations of the engineering firm, Barton and Loguidice, which completed a street condition survey.

According to the city, each street was labeled with a number from one to five, with one being the worst score. This established the baseline for what streets would receive the priority for replacement.

The city’s 2021 Citywide Road Condition report identified every road in the city in its current condition and identified these streets to be in condition one. According to the city, all other roads will be monitored annually and moved through the rating process moving forward.

Streets included within this year’s plan

• Avenue B

• City Hall parking lot

• 1st Avenue (15th Street to 13th Street)

• 3rd Avenue (19th Street south to 15th Street – with ADA curbing)

• 23rd Street and Broadway intersection

• 10th Street (4th Avenue to 8th Avenue)

• 19th Street patch (4th to 5th)

In addition, to help extend the life of the streets, many streets will receive a filling of the cracks. This will extend the life of the existing roads slowing down the need for their new pavement, according to the city.

The funds were made available for the project through the New York State CHIPS program, which awards funds to assist in the repair and replacement of city streets. Contracts were then reviewed and approved, which allowed work to begin on Andrewsville Court.