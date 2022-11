COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the City of Cohoes, there is a water main break on Chestnut Street that has interrupted water service to residents in the immediate area. Residents may experience little to no water pressure until the break is fixed.

Some discoloration of the water is expected, and is normal ant not harmful, according to the City of Cohoes. However, residents may want to avoid doing laundry, as the discolored water can stain white clothes.