City of Cohoes asks public to fill out survey to determine police reform

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In June, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 requiring each local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1. The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative requires all local police agencies to actively engage with the community during this process.

The City of Cohoes Police Department is now seeking recommendations and suggestions on how to improve. By completing the online survey, which will close on March 19, the Cohoes Police Department believes their goal can be achieved.