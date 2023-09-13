COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes and the Cohoes Rod & Gun Club are hosting a free Kids Fishing Contest for Cohoes residents ages 5-15. The competition will take place on Saturday, September 23, at VSI Pond.

There will be three age classes with prizes for each. Participants must bring their own fishing poles with a hook and bobber. Bait will be supplied. Parents must also attend.

Families must fill out a registration form by September 15. Completed forms can be mailed or dropped off at the Cohoes Rod & Gun Club at 40 Lincoln Ave.

Participants can check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Fishing commences from 9 to 11 a.m. Free lunch is provided at 11:15 a.m. Questions can be directed to Sherry Jaquish-White at (518) 235-2911.

The contest runs on a statewide free fishing day. The next free fishing day will be held on Veterans Day.