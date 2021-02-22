City of Albany Treasurer announces action to delay late penalties for property tax bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City of Albany Treasurer Darius Shahinfar announced that legislation to allow property owners to delay payment of 2021 tax bills has been passed unanimously by the Common Council. The new deadline to pay is scheduled for May 31.

This legislation was made possible by the passage of the Real Property Tax Law, article 19-A on January 30. This legislation permitted localities to delay late penalties on tax bills for up to 120 days.

“This legislation is in response to numerous inquiries that I, and other City elected officials, have received from residents, businesses and landlords about how we can help lessen the financial burdens imposed by COVID-19,” said Treasurer Darius Shahnifar. “I want to thank the Common Council for acting so quickly to introduce the tax penalty deferment, and for passing it unanimously on February 18.”

County Legislative action is also required to delay the penalties. County Local Law E for 2021 was introduced by the Albany County Legislature on February 8, to permit the City to delay late penalties on 2021 property taxes. They are scheduled to act on Local Law E at their meeting on April 12.

Until Local Law E is passed, taxpayers may pay City of Albany property tax bills without penalty online (the full amount due) by check via mail, or in person at City Hall by check or cash, with the base (January) amount due, including first installment payments.