City of Albany ‘soft launches’ new website

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is in the process of doing a “soft launch” of their website, which features easier navigation from the user side, and improved efficiency from the management side.

“We’re really excited to have this new platform. We want people’s feedback. We’re always looking for ways to improve how we interact with the public,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan told News10.

The website has tools to help residents pay bills, submit requests, and view traffic and parking alerts.