City of Albany releases report on COVID-19 response among communities of color

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chief City Auditor of Albany, Dr. Dorcey Applyrs, released a document titled, “Final Report of the City of Albany’s COVID-19 Response Among Communities of Color.” Scroll down to the bottom of this article to take a look at the report.

Applyrs notes that “with the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Albany County, and projections from infectious disease experts that the number of infected people and deaths will continue to rise during the cold months, it is imperative that steps are taken to decrease the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has on People of Color in Albany.”

Across the country, both the direct health effects of COVID-19 and the indirect economic fallout from pandemic shutdowns have had an excessive impact on people of color when compared to white individuals. The trend is true in Albany, as well, so the city worked on the issue from July to September. With this report, the city’s goals were:

Assessing the local response among communities of color

Developing policy recommendations to address disparate results based on race

The audit found that early missteps in handling the pandemic lead to low morale and trust in the government among people of color. Community leaders also want the city to be more proactive and strategic about communicating. Overall, under 60% of all respondents said they were satisfied with the city’s communications about the pandemic.

The audit also found that white people and people of color get their information from different sources and have different priorities. Black respondents were more likely to get their updates from television news than they were from social media. They were also more likely to prioritize housing, employment, and basic supplies above testing or even child care. People of color were also more likely to be dissatisfied with access to personal protective equipment and testing in general.

“The report’s findings confirm that people of color living in the city of Albany are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as other communities of color are across the U.S.,” Applyrs said. “To prevent further COVID-19 cases and deaths, it is imperative that we increase cross-sector communication, diversify the racial/ethnic make-up of those making decisions impacting communities of color, and work swiftly to address barriers to testing and adherence to other preventive guidelines.”

The report recommends several ways that the city could actively invest in addressing the needs of communities of color:

Creating a centralized pandemic response committee with diverse members

Implementing inclusive, multi-channel communication methods

Enhancing outreach and address barriers on testing

