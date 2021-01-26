City of Albany rebrands, launches new website

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that the city is launching an updated, user- and mobile-friendly website. The city is also assuming a new brand identity created by a student from the College of Saint Rose.

“Having a user-friendly and mobile device-accessible website is extremely important to our residents and visitors alike. As an administration dedicated to equity and transparency, we lean heavily on our City website to publish critical information, and COVID-19 has shone an even brighter light on how vital it is to have a 21st-century website,” Sheehan said. “I also want to thank the College of Saint Rose, Professor Breaznell, and Gabriela Gordon for creating this exciting new brand identity representing our diverse, progressive city, and its rich history.”

Gordon—who graduated with a BFA in graphic design in 2020—designed the city’s new identity. It was inspired by Dutch artifacts circa 1650 to 1690 that were on display at the Albany Institute of History and Art. Her dual minors were in photography and art history, and she’s currently working as a graphic designer.

Ann Breaznell, Associate Professor of Graphic Design at the College of Saint Rose, coordinated the identity redesign. “During the spring semester of 2019,” she said, “thirteen graphic design majors, immersed in Albany history, toured Albany Institute of History and Art’s extensive collection of early Albany artifacts, met with the City Historian and, working in teams, developed several exciting design alternatives, applied by the students to stationery, websites, vehicles and promotional materials for City consideration.”

Students were tasked with creating a modern design that represents the city’s diversity and history while incorporating the city’s colors. They presented seven concepts in early 2019 for city officials to choose from.

“I remember feeling incredibly excited the day my classmates and I found out that we as Graphic Design students at the College of Saint Rose, would be given the opportunity to work on the new brand for the City of Albany,” Gordon says. “The design process as a whole was a true collaboration between many talented Saint Rose Designers — The ideas, thoughts, and hard work that my team produced brought this brand to life.”

The new brand identity will be used throughout city publications both in print or online. The city’s coat of arms will still be used for proclamations, birth and death records, and other official city documents as required by law. The rebrand is a culmination of collaborative efforts between City employees, Saint Rose, and CivicPlus, a software engineering firm that works with thousands of local governments on their websites.