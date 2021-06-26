City of Albany pools and spray pads open for summer

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
city of albany pool

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones announced the Capital City’s spray pads and pools will open Saturday, June 26.

Lincoln Park Pool:  

  • Open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 
  • Location: 701 Lincoln Park Road 

Mater Christi Pool:  

  • Open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 
  • Location: 1134 New Scotland Road (behind NYS Correctional Services Training Academy) 

Arbor Hill Community Center Pool:  

  • Open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Due to pool repairs this facility will be opening late on Monday, June 27, 2021. Contact the Department of Recreation for more information at recreation@albanyny.gov or 518-434-5699. 
  • Location: 50 Lark Street 

Spray Pads: 

City of Albany pools will only be open to city residents. Bring proof of residency upon your first visit. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Children must be with an adult over age 18.

2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
