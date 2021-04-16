City of Albany officially moves property tax payment deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar announced that legislation, which was introduced and passed by the Albany Common Council on February 18, was passed by the Albany County Legislature on April 12. Now, Albany property owners can delay payment of their 2021 tax bills without penalty until May 31, which is 120 days beyond the usual due date.

“In these difficult times, the ability to pay one’s property taxes late without penalty has already proven to be a big help to property owners who have suffered during this pandemic,” said Shahinfar.

“Throughout COVID, so many of our residents have been struggling financially, and passing this legislation is critical during these challenging times,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“The Albany County Legislature continues to support efforts to help mitigate the ongoing effects this pandemic is having on our residents. Families should not have to worry about being penalized for needed extra time to make their property tax payments,” said Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce.

Although payments had been accepted without penalty since February 18, the new action provides an official authorization of the new, later date. Individuals who pay their first installment by May 31 in person, online, or by mail (with a May 31 postmark) may pay either the full amount or the first installment payment without any interest penalty. Regular penalties will apply beginning on June 1. The City will send all unpaid bills in early May to notify anyone of the ability to pay without penalty until May 31.