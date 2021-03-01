City of Albany starts recycling, waste reduction program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio announced a re-imagined Recycling & Waste Reduction Program. In the next few months, the Department of General Services says they will work with residents through an educational campaign focused on recycling, anti-single use materials, waste reduction, food waste composting, food donation and textile recycling through community outreach and engagement.

To help with this new program Mayor Sheehan introduced the city’s two newest employees, Phil the Bin and Les Waste. Sheehan says the two will, by example, help educate the residents of the City of Albany to recycle more and waste less.

“Due to the challenges that we have all been facing because of COVID-19, recycling hasn’t necessarily been at the forefront of our minds,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “Thanks to Commissioner Panunzio and Deputy Commissioner Zeoli, we now have Phil the Bin and Les Waste to remind our residents of the importance of recycling, composting, and reducing waste. I look forward to learning all the ways that we can help improve our environment.”

Mayor Sheehan says to be sure to follow the Phil the Bin & Les Waste’s Facebook page and YouTube channel to see how you can do your part to improve recycling and composting practices and reduce the amount of waste you produce.

Any questions regarding the campaign should be directed to the Department of General Services at (518) 434-2489 or the Albany Recycles website.