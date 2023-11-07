ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is working to help ShopRite employees find jobs before the store closes in December. The city hosted a job fair at the ShopRite location on Central Avenue on Tuesday.

It gave ShopRite employees a chance to learn about employment opportunities with the city and then connect them with employment training programs. The goal is to help as many people as possible.

“We can’t hire everyone, obviously. We do have a limited number of vacancies, but we can help people get jobs,” City of Albany Dir. of Human Resources Tatiana Diaz said. “So we felt that it was very important for us to not only be able to help some people with jobs but hold their hand through their job search process.”

More than 500 current ShopRite employees will lose their jobs. The company said they have not brought in enough revenue to keep those stores open.