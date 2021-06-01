City of Albany holding three events to celebrate Pride Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 1, the City of Albany will be holding three events throughout the day to kick-off Pride Month:

State Senator Neil Breslin honors LBGTQ History with a check to the Pride Center of the Capital Region

At 10:45 a.m. at Albany City Hall, New York State Senator Neil Breslin will present a $25,000 check to the Pride Center of the Capital Region. Started in 1970, the Pride Center of the Capital Region is the oldest continually operating Center in the United States. 2020 was the 50th anniversary for the Pride Center, but due to the Pandemic the anniversary was not honored publicly. Senator Breslin believes in the importance of safe spaces and the mental health and inclusive and affirming spaces that the Pride Center represents for these now 51 years.

LGBTQ flag raising

At 11 a.m. at Albany City Hall, the City of Albany will host the annual Pride Flag Raising event, marking the official kick-off of LGBTQ Pride Month for the City of Albany, Capital Region, and State of New York. Pride Center Board President John Daniels and In Our Own Voices Chief Executive Director Tandra LaGrone will join elected officials and community leaders. The Pride Flag Raising can be viewed live by visiting Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Facebook page.

Parade kick-off reception

At 5:30 p.m., the 2021 Pride Kick off Reception will take place at the Palace Theater. The free reception will feature a live performance, cocktails and lite fare.

To learn more here about all the June Pride Events in the Capital Region, visit the Capital Region Pride website.