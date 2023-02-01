ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Executive Budget aims to support local government, providing support for towns, villages and cities outside of New York City. Total spending on behalf of local governments through major local aid programs and savings initiatives is expected to total $52.5 billion.

The 2024 Executive Budget proposes that towns, villages and cities outside New York City receive $1.27 billion. As a part of those municipalities, Albany will be provided $15 million in Miscellaneous Financial Assistance.