ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City Church—now located at 445 North Pearl Street—will be hosting its Grand Opening “Housewarming Party” on Sunday, October 23 at 11 a.m. Mayor Kathy Sheehan will be in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony following the morning Worship Experience, and to receive a monetary gift from City Church for the youth of the city.

It’s been a long road home for congregants of City Church, and they’re eager to share that joy with the community. Established in 2011, City Church began as a small group of people gathering to worship in the upper room of the former Jillian’s bar downtown. Since then, they’ve led a nomadic existence—setting up portable sound equipment and kids’ classrooms each week until they finally purchased their first property in the warehouse district of Albany in late 2021.

“We’ve been waiting and praying for a permanent space for a long time,” says Lead Pastor Michael Moore, a founder of City Church. “But one thing we’ve learned through it all, is that the church isn’t a place – it’s the people. And this building is an incredible tool that we can use to better serve the people of Albany.”

This celebratory event is open to the whole community, regardless of individual beliefs or backgrounds. Organizers said all are invited to meet some friendly faces, grab some cider and a donut, and come celebrate with City Church on Sunday, October 23.