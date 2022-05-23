ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Albany using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of April 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.

#29. Rotterdam Junction, NY

– 1-year price change: +$11,516 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$48,910 (+29.3%)

– Typical home value: $216,052 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Sharon Springs, NY

– 1-year price change: +$15,868 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$41,254 (+37.3%)

– Typical home value: $151,737 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Round Lake, NY

– 1-year price change: +$21,311 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$75,587 (+34.1%)

– Typical home value: $296,929 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Watervliet, NY

– 1-year price change: +$25,268 (+11.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$74,853 (+44.1%)

– Typical home value: $244,632 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Schuylerville, NY

– 1-year price change: +$26,957 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,727 (+51.7%)

– Typical home value: $248,662 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Cohoes, NY

– 1-year price change: +$27,025 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,699 (+38.0%)

– Typical home value: $267,443 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Hoosick Falls, NY

– 1-year price change: +$27,657 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$74,426 (+68.8%)

– Typical home value: $182,610 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#22. East Nassau, NY

– 1-year price change: +$27,913 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,780 (+46.0%)

– Typical home value: $268,903 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Albany, NY

– 1-year price change: +$28,438 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$68,492 (+35.9%)

– Typical home value: $259,080 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Menands, NY

– 1-year price change: +$28,547 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,213 (+32.0%)

– Typical home value: $301,779 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Preston-Potter Hollow, NY

– 1-year price change: +$29,163 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,680 (+83.6%)

– Typical home value: $221,182 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Scotia, NY

– 1-year price change: +$29,616 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,117 (+43.7%)

– Typical home value: $204,328 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Valley Falls, NY

– 1-year price change: +$29,974 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,729 (+58.1%)

– Typical home value: $254,995 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#16. South Glens Falls, NY

– 1-year price change: +$30,930 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,701 (+37.6%)

– Typical home value: $244,082 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Schenectady, NY

– 1-year price change: +$31,810 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$91,919 (+56.6%)

– Typical home value: $254,326 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Troy, NY

– 1-year price change: +$34,028 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$83,229 (+52.8%)

– Typical home value: $240,962 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Medusa, NY

– 1-year price change: +$34,755 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,607 (+51.9%)

– Typical home value: $273,996 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Ballston Spa, NY

– 1-year price change: +$36,039 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$84,235 (+34.2%)

– Typical home value: $330,722 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Rensselaer, NY

– 1-year price change: +$36,219 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,478 (+56.4%)

– Typical home value: $256,532 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Greenfield Center, NY

– 1-year price change: +$36,944 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,384 (+37.4%)

– Typical home value: $342,961 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Averill Park, NY

– 1-year price change: +$39,197 (+14.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$106,121 (+50.5%)

– Typical home value: $316,091 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Mechanicville, NY

– 1-year price change: +$39,606 (+12.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$107,404 (+41.5%)

– Typical home value: $366,160 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Voorheesville, NY

– 1-year price change: +$40,819 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,373 (+30.5%)

– Typical home value: $327,129 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Delanson, NY

– 1-year price change: +$41,248 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,337 (+36.1%)

– Typical home value: $287,928 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Castleton-on-Hudson, NY

– 1-year price change: +$42,308 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,693 (+47.9%)

– Typical home value: $298,404 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#4. West Sand Lake, NY

– 1-year price change: +$42,722 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$104,676 (+46.7%)

– Typical home value: $328,604 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Duane Lake, NY

– 1-year price change: +$44,468 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,403 (+39.5%)

– Typical home value: $315,831 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Saratoga Springs, NY

– 1-year price change: +$50,224 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,358 (+39.0%)

– Typical home value: $457,766 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Slingerlands, NY

– 1-year price change: +$65,281 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$112,274 (+32.9%)

– Typical home value: $453,241 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

This story originally appeared on ZeroDown and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. It has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.