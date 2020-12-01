Cider Belly Doughnuts helping Boys and Girls Club of Greater Capital Area for Giving Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A donut for a cause! Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement to help others and one local bakery shop is using their skills for good.

Cider Belly Doughnuts in Albany is going blue to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Capital Area. With a donut specifically designed for them, 50% of the proceeds raised will support their Giving Tuesday mission: “Whatever It Takes.”

The donuts have blue, vanilla-flavored frosting, sprinkles, and some even have fudge with a blue drizzle.

“We’ve been really excited that they came to us and asked us to do this. They’re a great program we’re happy to be affiliated with them for this event,” co-owner Andy Novak said. “It’s giving Tuesday but we’re gonna do it throughout the week so well you’re going to want to get a pre-order in for your donuts and then the Boys and Girls Club will benefit.”

The partnership is extending beyond Giving Tuesday, going all week long.