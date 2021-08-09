Chyna Forney suspects facing new charges in Livingston Ave shooting

A 27-year-old man was left with wounds to his arm and hand following a shooting on the 300-block of Albany’s Livingston Avenue on Friday, March 12, 2021. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Albany men are facing new charges in connection to a March shooting on Livingston Avenue.

Alvin Foy, 18, and Jahmere Manning, 19, were charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Around 11:50 a.m. on March 12, police were called to the 300-block of Livingston Avenue near Judson Street for a shooting. At the scene, police found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, and a 27-year-old man inside who sustained gunshot wounds to his shoulder and hand. A female passenger was inside the vehicle unharmed.

The male victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both Foy and Manning were arraigned and remain at the Albany County Jail. Both men are already facing charges in the May 3 drive-by shooting death of 18-year-old Chyna Forney. Police said Foy was shooting at a man, who was his original target, and Forney was caught in the crossfire.

They were also arrested and indicted after a yearlong investigation by the Attorney General’s Office into two major drug and firearm distribution networks in the Capital Region.