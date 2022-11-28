MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Christmas Market at the Albany Rural Cemetery will return on Saturday and will run from noon to 4 p.m., taking place at the chapel, located at 3 Cemetery Ave. in Menands. The market will accept cash, checks, and credit cards with a $15 minimum purchase.

The Christmas market will offer a bake sale, raffle baskets, and Friends of the Albany Rural Cemetery (ARC) merchandise and holiday gifts. Donations for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society will be accepted during shop hours. Every donor will receive a ticket for the raffle baskets.