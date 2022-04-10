LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department (SRLFD) and mutual aid departments from Latham and Boght were sent to a structure fire on the corner of Maxwell and Loudon Road. SRLFD Assistant Chief Will Moreland reported a chimney fire in the back of the building after his initial investigation.

All images courtesy Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department.

Crews on the scene worked together to quickly extinguish the fire. The scene was later turned over to Town of Colonie Fire Services.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No injuries were reported to any residents or firefighters.