COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local leaders recognized child care providers on Friday. It’s National Provider Appreciation Day, which is meant to highlight the essential work child care providers do for kids and their families.

Officials in Colonie gave a proclamation to the Colonie Youth Center and Forest Park Elementary School. Child care facilities helped families navigate the pandemic, and their work continues to be vital now that most work places have returned to normal.

“I think COVID became especially important for us to step up because as parents have gone back to the workforce, and they’re not as much working remotely from home, there’s even more and more need for child care and daycare in all the ages we need to serve,” Colonie Youth Center Exec. Dir. Nikki Caruso said.

The Colonie Youth Center provides before and after school care to 15 different schools.