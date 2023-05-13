ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are on the scene at 221 Second Avenue in Albany, where several people were shot. Among those was a child whose torso was grazed.

Police department public information officer Steve Smith confirmed that the shooting took place at a barber shop, Village Barber and Beauty. The preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown shooter fired into the building from outside.

Smith said that three people were hit. Besides the child, one victim, hit in the shoulder, is being treated for serious injuries at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Another, hit in the foot, is also being treated at Albany Med for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is still active. Contact the police at (518) 462-8039 if you have any information about this shooting. Stick with NEWS10 for more s the story develops.