Chief Hawkins being eyed for Akron Police Chief

AKRON, Ohio (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins is on the shortlist of candidates for the police chief of Akron, Ohio. Hawkins is one of four final candidates released by Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Hawkins responding to the list of candidates saying, “I do not have an offer of employment from another law enforcement agency. I will continue to devote all of my time and energy to the City of Albany.”

The city was left without a police chief after Ken Ball retired in February 2021. In March a nationwide search began with applications open until the end of April. Vetting and interviews were conducted in May and early June. Mayor Horrigan released a list of four finalists that include Hawkins’ name.

The mayor said this new chief will lead the department which will focus on community policing.

Chief Hawkins has been serving Albany since he was confirmed by the City Council on August 21, 2018. He has helped the city with several community policing practices and events, entering into the job when tensions were high between police and the community.

“It’s not surprising to me that a member of my leadership team is being sought out by another agency. I have the best team in the business and they receive job inquiries and offers all the time,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said in a statement.