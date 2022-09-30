LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After over a year, a Chick-fil-A location in Latham is still in the early planning stages. According to the Town of Colonie’s Director of Planning and Economic Development Sean Maguire, Chick-fil-A has only submitted sketch plans so far, not a full application.

In August 2021, the Town of Colonie Planning Board met to discuss Chick-fil-A’s proposed location at 579 Troy Schenectady Road, also known as Latham Farms. The exact site would be where the Brick House Tavern + Tap is located.

The Brick House Tavern + Tap, a chain restaurant with locations around the United States, has seemingly closed its Latham location. The phone number has been disconnected and the location is no longer on the restaurant’s website. Chick-fil-A would demolish the current building and rebuild.

After the first meeting in August 2021, the planning board sent Chick-fil-A their concerns about traffic between Erin Street, Troy Schenectady Road and Latham Farms. Maguire said the board is concerned about vehicles making a left turn onto Erin Road and the short distance between all the roads.

Since then, Maguire said Chick-fil-A has conducted some traffic studies but has yet to get back to the planning board with any updated plans or ways to remediate these concerns.

Maguire said Chick-fil-A is a place that’s in demand right now, but it comes down to site design and if this site is appropriate for the restaurant. He said this site has some unique challenges that other planned Chick-fil-A’s in the area might not have.

In the Capital Region, Chick-fil-A is set to open a Clifton Park location that the town hopes will be open in spring 2023. The fast-food chain is also opening a North Greenbush location and is looking at a late winter opening. Currently, you need a plane ticket at Albany International Airport to get Chick-fil-A in the area.