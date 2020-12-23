Cheer for Children hands out gifts at Cohoes firehouse

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since 1981, Cheer for Children has provided parents with Christmas gifts for their children in the City of Cohoes. In 2019, over 100 families and 400 kids visited Santa as he passed through their neighborhood on a firetruck, passing out gifts.

Due to COVID-19, things had to change this year. Parents still signed up for the program, but instead of Santa coming by for a visit or the kids getting to come inside the firehouse, mom and dad got an appointment to pick up the gifts.

Moms and Dads came by the Cohoes firehouse on Central Ave. Wednesday to pick up gifts for the kids.

“We get a lot of gifts from residents who support us,” said Jack Daigneault, Chairman for the Cheer for Children. “And firefighters will buy some themselves.”

Daigneault said the Marine Corps was also a big helper. With an increase in applications this year of 40%, the extra help was a bonus.

On Wednesday, the process saw parents calling ahead, and a firefighter bringing out a large bag of toys to the family.

“I love the idea of what they do for the children and the community,” said mother of two, Carmen Delgado. “It’s different [this year] because you don’t have the interaction of the fire department that you normally do.”