ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criminal charges against civil rights activist Lexis Figuereo were dismissed in Albany City Court. The charges were in connection to Black Lives Matter protests at the Albany Police Department’s South Station last April.

Judge Holly Trexler dismissed the charges because prosecutors failed to provide defense attorneys with recordings of interviews of Albany officers during an investigation into police response to the protests.

Similar charges against Figuereo in Saratoga County were dismissed in April.