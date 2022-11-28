COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Folklore will be hosting a demonstration of a traditional Chanukah meal by Elisheva Liberman at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Canal Square Park in Cohoes, in conjunction with the Cohoes Holiday Market. The demonstration will feature Moroccan Salmon and Challah.

“People think of Jewish food as eastern European food, but it’s not, that is just what we picked up over there,” Elisheva said. “Jewish food is kosher food, and we have things from all over the world, because we’ve lived all over the world.”

The demonstration is part of New York Folklore’s ongoing “What’s Cooking Capital District?” project. The project highlights food traditions found in the greater Capital Region of New York and is supported by HumanitiesNY. This event is also in conjunction with the Chabad of Colonie.