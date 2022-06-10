ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of a major eyesore in Albany is now suing Albany County for $1.5 million. Evan Blum filed the suit in federal court saying his due process rights were violated.

Blum has owned the abandoned Central Warehouse since August 2017. He said the county did not properly notify him it was trying to seize the property through tax foreclosure. He also has a pending lawsuit in state supreme court.

Albany County wants to transfer the building to a redevelopment company with plans to convert the area to apartments and retail space.