ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany is taking the Central Warehouse owner back to codes court after he failed to make certain repairs ahead of a city-imposed deadline.

Evan Blum had until last Friday to make all entrances and windows weather-tight. He was also required to seal the exposed concrete along the southeast side of the building, and register the building as vacant.

City officials said they have not heard from Blum since the deadline was imposed in August. It came after debris fell near railroad tracks nearby, and Amtrak was forced to suspend service west of Albany for a few days.

The city is also requiring Blum to hire an engineering firm within the next month to evaluate the building.