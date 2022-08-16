ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany has finished emergency construction on the Central Warehouse building. Construction began after debris fell from the building in July and temporarily suspended some Amtrak service.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan told NEWS10 that the city has finished installing dozens of metal plates to the structure to maintain structural integrity on a loose wall in the warehouse. The mayor said they are now moving on to the next step and forming a list of requirements for property owner Evan Blum to preserve the structure.

Sheehan hopes the warehouse will be renovated soon and no longer an issue.

Assemblywoman Pay Fahy has proposed a new vision for the building. “Right there at the waterway just yards away is where the original Erie Canal Lock 1 was. If we were to uncover it, bring in, open up the canal, connect it to the Hudson river, it would mean tremendous redevelopment,” she previously told NEWS10.

The concept is designed by the Albany Waterfront Collaborative and part of a push to re-envision parts of the warehouse district and I-787 into a growing economic hub with tribute to Albany’s history along the Hudson river line.