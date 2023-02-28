ALBANY. N. Y. (NEWS10) — The Center for Disability Services has partnered with the Albany Medical Center to create a one-stop healthcare system for people with disabilities. The unique partnership has recently received funding from New York State for needed equipment and to build the system’s infrastructure.

The center helps create a one-stop healthcare system for those with disabilities instead of going from doctor to doctor to receive different treatments. The Center for Disability Services is the first facility containing the equipment needed to account for various physical and emotional needs. Center for Disability Services President and CEO Greg Sorrentino states, “Integrated care, in accessible facilities, with experienced providers, enhances the lives of individuals with disabilities and helps the Center for Disability Services continue to be the place where people get better at life.”

The Center for Disability Services partnered with the Albany Medical Center will receive the Health Care Facility Transformation Grant of 1.5 million in state funds on top of 2 million in federal funding for the landmark project. Sorrentino comments, “This $1.5 million in capital funds moves us closer to achieving our vision of creating a true health system, that provides high quality, integrated health care for people with disabilities.” Sorrentino reports the funding will be used for capital improvements to the Center’s Primary Care Clinic, along with necessary equipment purchases and building modifications for growth in its community partnership opportunities.

Albany Med Health System President and CEO Dr. Dennis P. McKenna said, “The Albany Medical Center community is proud to grow our partnership with the Center for Disability Services, working together to ensure that Capital Region residents with disabilities have access to the best healthcare possible. We extend our appreciation to Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, and legislators, and look forward to their continued support as we work to build this comprehensive healthcare system for people with disabilities.”