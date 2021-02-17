Center for Disability Services holds vaccine clinic for persons with developmental disabilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Center for Disability Services is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on February 17 at 9 a.m. Albany County and Albany Medical Center, with the approval of the New York State Health Department, have allocated 450 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be administered to people who live in intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) group homes, as well as workers.

Persons with I/DD who live in group homes are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and are included in Group 1A of New York’s vaccination rollout. But, their ability to get vaccinated has prevented them from being vaccinated due to poor access to central distribution sites, difficulty navigating vaccination scheduling websites, and a lack of available dosages.

The Center for Disabilities Services Health Clinic is specially equipped to support the needs of the I/DD population in ways that other large vaccination sites are not.

The allocation of dosages to the Center marks a tremendous step forward in the efforts to vaccinate a particularly vulnerable population that cannot be adequately or humanely served by current system delivery set up for the general population.

