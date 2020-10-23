‘Celtic Hall’ in Albany loses liquor license for COVID violations, Gov. says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a statement, the Office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that an Albany establishment is one of 21 businesses statewide to lose its license in the latest round of COVID shutdowns.

Celtic Hall on New Karner Road in Albany was officially cited on Sunday, according to the governor’s statement. On the previous Sunday, October 11, Colonie police responded to noise complaints at the club. They allegedly found over 200 people packed inside, ignoring social distancing—standing, drinking, and mingling, with several smoking marijuana.

Per the governor’s statement, police had previously dispersed a crowd and temporarily closed the club on September 20. At the time, they reportedly found more than 100 patrons at the Celtic Hall standing, dancing, and ignoring social distancing, with neither staff nor patrons wearing masks.

“Rules are only as good as enforcement, and as we have ramped up checks on bars and restaurants, compliance has increased, creating a safer environment for everyone. A small number of business owners still don’t think the rules apply to them,” Cuomo said. “These suspensions should serve as a reminder that we will take action against those who callously put New Yorkers in harm’s way.“

Cuomo said that liquor licenses were suspended for egregious violations of coronavirus safety regulations. The Governor’s Office says 238 businesses have seen their liquor licenses suspended during the public health emergency. Fines for violations run up to $10,000.

