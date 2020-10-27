Celebrating National Cat Day with a sweet adoption story

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday is National Cat Day. We are celebrating a few days early by sharing the story of a sweet cat who finally found a loving home, but not before a truly rough start.

Her name is Delicata. Deli for short. She is happy and healthy now, but it took a while for her to get there.

In September of 2019, the 3-year-old tortoiseshell kitty was rescued by the ASPCA from a hoarding situation in Queens. She was found with untreated wounds and a skin condition she picked up while living in deplorable conditions.

Her treatment at the ASPCA Animal Recovery Center was further complicated by a flea infestation and food hypersensitivity.

Deli had a kitten who was placed in a loving home and in June the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands, N.Y. agreed to help the cat from Queens connect to a future safe and forever home.

But they first needed to find an adopter who understood the importance of Delicata’s ongoing care. That kind and understanding human turned out to be Ashley Putz of Clifton Park. Ashley and her family opened their home and hearts to give Deli the life she deserves.

“She said that she really wanted to help an animal that wasn’t so perfect and it ended up being the “purrfect” fit for her and her family, as we like to say,” said Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey-Bouck.

Jeffrey-Bouck says, while they can be challenging, medical issues do not have to be a reason to overlook a loving pet when it comes to adopting.

LATEST STORIES