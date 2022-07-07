ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mohawk Ambulance Service and the City School District of Albany will partner to host its annual ‘Summer Celebration and Safety Day’ after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Arbor Hill Elementary School.

This is a free event open to the public with safety demonstrations, fire engines, ambulance tours, and education from partner community agencies and non-profit organizations. Other activities will include a barbecue, live music, games for children, face painting, and snow cones, with giveaways.

Parking will be available in the Arbor Hill Elementary School parking lot. Additional free parking spaces along the perimeter of the school will also be available.