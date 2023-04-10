The event, originally tied to Dyngus Day, has become a more general festival with traditional food, music, and vendors.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 26, the Office of the General Services is hosting a Polish Festival at the Empire State Plaza South Concourse. The celebration of Polish Heritage will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, originally tied to Dyngus Day, has become a more general festival with traditional food, music, and vendors. The Polish Community Center will provide a traditional lunch and music will be provided by Herbie Liebenhagen & the Accord-A-Tones.

The event is free to the public. For more information, click here.