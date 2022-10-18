ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Destroyer Escort Historical Museum celebrates OXI day and Halloween aboard the USS SLATER. Come join the last Destroyer Escort afloat in America the weekend leading up to Halloween.

October 28, OXI Day honors the Greek resistance during World War II. In 1940, Mussolini delivered an ultimatum to Greece’s Prime Minister demanding the entry of the Italian army and the occupation of Greek territory. The Prime Minister refused, and the response was quickly echoed by the people of Athens as “Oxi,” meaning “No.”

USS SLATER has a special connection to the people of Greece. In 1951, the ship, along with three sister ships, was transferred to the Hellenic Navy and renamed AETOS, meaning “Eagle.” She completed hundreds of reconnaissance missions and training cruises for Naval Cadets over a forty-year career. Every year on Oxi Day, USS SLATER pays special tribute and remembers the strong historic ties that Greece has to the ship.

The USS SLATER and Capital Region’s Hellenic Community celebrate OXI starting with a brief program aboard the ship at 10 a.m. on October 28. On the following day, October 29, SLATER will open her decks after hours to welcome Trick or Treaters in celebration of Halloween. Dress in your best costume to explore the ship, aim the weaponry, learn stories of heroes and of course collect your favorite candy. A $5 ticket includes a mini-tour of the ship, candy, prizes, activities, and more. Tickets are available at the door and the event runs from 5p.m. to 7 p.m.

USS SLATER, the last Destroyer Escort afloat in America, is open to the public for season 25 in Albany. Guided tours start every 30 minutes. No reservations are required. USS SLATER is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 AM to 4 PM, through Sunday, November 27. The ship is located in Downtown Albany at the intersection of Broadway and Quay Street.