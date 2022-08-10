ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 25th annual Albany Latin Festival is set to be held in Washington Park on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival includes music, arts, raffles, dancing, craft and food Latino vendors, and a Kid Zone.

Ritmo Caliente will be headlining this year’s Latin Festival music showcase. The festival also includes performances from Hip Hop Jibaro, Los Costenos, Bronte Roman, and Mirage. Organizers said this is the largest free, multi-cultural outdoor festival in Upstate New York, with over 12,000 in attendance each year.

“The Latino culture, specifically music, art and dance are beautiful. Some friends and I came up with the Albany Latin Fest years ago to develop an event to share the culture, but more importantly an event that Latino families would be proud to experience. We knew from the beginning that this would not only be a celebration of art and culture, but also a statement of inclusion because the Latin Fest is for everyone,” said Pedro Diaz, founder and President of the Albany Latin Festival Association.

In case of rain, the festival will be held at the rain site under the I-787/I-90 overpass, near the Corning Preserve Boat Launch. The Albany Latin Festival Association works to organize Hispanic cultural events in the Capital Region in order to promote an appreciation of multi-cultural diversity.