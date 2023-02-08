ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza will be celebrating Black History Month on Wednesday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Concourse. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

The event will feature a craft show, vendors, a performance from DJ Intell Hayesfield, as well as soul food available for purchase from Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen. Nearly 30 vendors will be at the event, including representatives from Infinite Concepts Jewelry, Upstate New York Black Chamber of Commerce, Women With Voices, and the Alabny NAACP.