ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA’s Nature Bus is set to return to Albany for the third year. The 2023 all electric Nature Bus begins Saturday, May 27 and runs through Saturday, October 14, which is two weeks longer than last year.

The Nature Bus will travel to locations each week on a rotating schedule. Location partners will offer free programming most Saturdays, including guided trail walks, educational programs for families, and self-guided activities. All locations offer maps and have well-marked trails. Locations are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult when visiting Five Rivers.

The Nature Bus routes will be easily identified with warbler and beaver icons, differentiating the

two schedules of alternating service. Customers can also provide live feedback using QR codes to complete surveys during service. You can find the Nature Bus pick-up and drop-off locations on the CDTA website.

Locations

Beaver Line, starting May 27 and every other Saturday through October 7

Albany Pine Bush and City of Albany Water Department Six Mile Water Works

Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Fisher Trail in partnership with DEC’s Five Rivers

DEC’s Five Rivers Environmental Education Center

Warbler Line, starting June 3 and every other Saturday through October 14

Albany County Rail Trail Veterans Memorial Park

Albany County Rail Trail Slingerlands Trailhead

Thacher Park Visitor Center

“We are excited to see the return of the Nature Bus and for its run to be extending into fall,” said

CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “The overwhelming support and enthusiasm for the service has been

wonderful to see. Providing accessibility and opportunity to our local communities remains a top

priority. The Nature Bus is an innovative program that will provide an experience for community

members who may not have access to these beautiful, nature sites.”